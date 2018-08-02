1.1M Ram pickup trucks recalled over faulty tailgate latches

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel in Delmonico Red
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
August 2, 2018

More than 1.1 million owners of 2015-2017 Ram trucks will soon receive recall notices in the mail to take their pickups into dealers to have their tailgate locking systems modified, the automaker said Thursday. 

The recall addresses a faulty actuator tab within the power locking tailgate mechanism that can fracture and cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly while the trucks are  driven.

MORE: Read our 2019 Ram 1500 review

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement that the issue applies to 1,149,237 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. fitted with the power-actuated tailgate latches and either 5-foot-7 inch or 6-foot-4-inch beds. An additional 305,000 trucks sold in Canada, Mexico, and outside North America also will be subject to the recall.

The recall covers 2015 through 2017 model year trucks, but not those with 8-foot beds or pickups built with manual tailgate locks.

If the actuator tab fails and the tailgate opens, cargo in the pickup's bed could slide out and create a hazard in the road.

Ram told the NHTSA that, as of July 13, it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries directly related to the issue. As of the same date, Ram said that it had identified 5,643 warranty claims and repair orders in the U.S. alone.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir: a mid-size, full-luxe...hatchback? 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir: a mid-size, full-luxe...hatchback?
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom
2019 Ford F-150 Limited: more power, more luxury 2019 Ford F-150 Limited: more power, more luxury
2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions 2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 