1.1M Ram pickup trucks recalled over faulty tailgate latches

More than 1.1 million owners of 2015-2017 Ram trucks will soon receive recall notices in the mail to take their pickups into dealers to have their tailgate locking systems modified, the automaker said Thursday.

The recall addresses a faulty actuator tab within the power locking tailgate mechanism that can fracture and cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly while the trucks are driven.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement that the issue applies to 1,149,237 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. fitted with the power-actuated tailgate latches and either 5-foot-7 inch or 6-foot-4-inch beds. An additional 305,000 trucks sold in Canada, Mexico, and outside North America also will be subject to the recall.

The recall covers 2015 through 2017 model year trucks, but not those with 8-foot beds or pickups built with manual tailgate locks.

If the actuator tab fails and the tailgate opens, cargo in the pickup's bed could slide out and create a hazard in the road.

Ram told the NHTSA that, as of July 13, it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries directly related to the issue. As of the same date, Ram said that it had identified 5,643 warranty claims and repair orders in the U.S. alone.

