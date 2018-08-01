2019 Buick Regal Avenir, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera driven, EPA rollbacks: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir: a mid-size, full-luxe...hatchback?

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir strings together a lot of words that haven't always gone together. The new, range-topping 2019 Regal hatchback that Buick unveiled Tuesday is the latest to get the automaker's aspirational luxury treatment.

Mazda finally gets on board with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in U.S.

And then there were three—or maybe four. With Mazda's announcement Tuesday that its 2018 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan will soon be Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible (and retrofittable), just a handful of major new car brands lack support for iOS and one more isn't on board with Google.

Report: Ford considering new compact pickup for US in 2022, smaller than Ranger

Ford may yet have big plans for small cars.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera first drive review: dead serious, dead sexy

Twelve-cylinder engines are an endangered automotive species. Only a handful are left: Mercedes and Maybach share one, and so do BMW and Rolls-Royce. Ferrari has its holdout—and it’s impossible to leave out Bentley’s W-12, though its offbeat cylinder layout makes it an outlier among outliers.

Lynk & Co. reveals 03 sedan

Lynk & Co. has unveiled its third model, a compact sedan called the 03.

Ferrari book comes with signatures of Marchionne, Enzo's son

Ferrari owners tend to be a passionate bunch. They also tend to be relatively wealthy. Now, art book specialist Taschen is out with a new work we're sure many Ferrari owners will be clamouring after. It's dedicated to the Prancing Horse, and the first 250 editions come complete with the signatures of the late Sergio Marchionne, as well as John Elkann and Enzo Ferrari's son Piero.

EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

EPA could base emissions, mpg rollback on tired safety argument

In the latest draft of new fuel economy and emissions standards obtained by the Associated Press, the Trump administration argues that reducing mileage standards will improve safety.

Is there anything you wish your electric car could do that it can't? Twitter poll results

Electric cars are becoming more capable, but they still can't do everything, our Twitter followers suggest.

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught in spy shots

For decades, Mercedes-Benz sold only two passenger cars. Now, the automaker is promising 10 different electric cars.