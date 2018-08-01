2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir: a mid-size, full-luxe...hatchback?

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir strings together a lot of words that haven't always gone together. The new, range-topping 2019 Regal hatchback that Buick unveiled Tuesday is the latest to get the automaker's aspirational luxury treatment.

On the 2019 Regal, the trim package mostly mirrors the changes made to the Enclave Avenir crossover SUV and the LaCrosse Avenir full-size sedan. Additionally, Buick said that the model debuts its new cloud-connected infotainment software, which features a user-customizable profile that can be transferred to other vehicles.

Inside, the 2019 Regal Sportback Avenir builds on the Essence trim level with diamond-pattern quilted leather upholstery available in light tan or black accented by Avenir-script sill plates and embroidered headrests. Different headlights, a built-in ionizer, and a rearview mirror that can double as a display for a camera at the flip of a switch also set the Regal Sportback Avenir apart from its siblings.

Outside, a revised grille design and trim-specific 19-inch alloy wheels are also part of the Avenir treatment.

The Regal Sportback Avenir is the only trim level in the Regal lineup to come standard with blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts. Curiously, Buick still charges extra for a package that pairs automatic emergency braking with adaptive cruise control—features standard on most other mid-size sedans.

Buick said that the 2019 Regal Sportback Avenir will arrive in dealers this fall. The automaker hasn't announced pricing, but it's safe to assume it'll top the approximately $33,000 the automaker charged for last year's Regal Essence trim level.