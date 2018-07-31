Mazda finally gets on board with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in U.S.

And then there were three—or maybe four. With Mazda's announcement Tuesday that its 2018 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan will soon be Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible (and retrofittable), just a handful of major new car brands lack support for iOS and one more isn't on board with Google.

The holdouts? Jaguar, Land Rover, and Infiniti. Add Toyota to the mix if you're counting automakers that don't play nice with Android, although some of its models are now CarPlay-equipped.

As for Mazda, the automaker said that beginning in September its dealers will be able to retrofit Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature trim levels of its mid-size sedan with a kit that adds Apple and Android compatibility to the automaker's built-in infotainment system. The upgrade will be performed at no cost to owners of 2018 Mazda 6 sedans.

As a bonus, a more powerful 2.1-amp USB charging port is also part of the package. Mazda said that its dealers will be able to perform the upgrade in about two hours.

New Mazda 6 sedans arriving in dealers in November will be fitted with the kit directly from the automaker's Hofu, Japan, assembly plant.

Notably, the Apple and Android compatibility doesn't extend to the Mazda 6 Sport trim since the entry-level version of the mid-size sedan uses slightly different infotainment software. That's a bummer for enthusiasts, since the 6 Sport is the Mazda 6 variant available with a manual transmission.