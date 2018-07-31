2019 Infiniti Q70, 2019 Cadillac ATS-V, Faraday Future FF91: What's New @ The Car Connection

Infiniti Q70 Hybrid dropped for 2019, redesigned model to come

If you knew the 2018 Infiniti Q70 Hybrid existed, well, you probably either own one or are in the market for one. This may be the time to finally pick one up though, as Infiniti confirmed Monday that it will be dropping the Q70 Hybrid from its lineup for 2019.

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Review

The Cadillac ATS-V coupe has avoided the fate of its sedan kin, at least for now. It returns for a final 2019 model year.

BMW raises price of US-built X5, X6 SUVs in China to offset Trump trade tariffs

The ongoing trade dispute spearheaded by President Donald Trump has led BMW to raise the price of two of its U.S.-built SUVs in China as a response to 40-percent tariffs imposed by the country on American-made cars.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Faraday Future hits key milestone with first FF91 body-in-white

Electric car startup Faraday Future appears to be back on track with development of its first model, the FF91, following a rough couple of years resulting from cash shortages and a senior executive exodus. The company on Monday announced it has completed the first body-in-white for the FF91 at its plant in Hanford, California.

Shocking: Audi to debut electric supercar concept at Pebble Beach

Audi has something to show us at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this year, and it's electric. Not just any electric car, but an electric supercar.

Drive.ai self-driving taxi service starts trial in Texas

Silicon Valley-based Drive.ai has become the latest firm offering rides to the public in a self-driving car. Drive.ai's trial kicked off in Frisco, Texas on Monday.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Audi e-tron electric SUV orders to open Sept. 17

After having the car's formal debut interrupted by an arrest, Audi announced that it will begin taking orders for its all-electric e-tron SUV on September 17, the company said last week. The car's formal debut August 30 in Brussels was postponed after Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested by authorities in Germany for his role in a widespread emissions cheating scandal.

Analysis: Is shale oil a cost effective switch or just a dent in our wallets?

Shale oil's prevalence in the American oil market may present a large obstacle for rising fuel economy standards. Shale oil creates gasoline with a lower octane rating than gasoline created by conventional crude oil. This is due to higher concentrations of elemental components such as Naphtha present in the shale.

Final Terrafugia prototype flying car ready to take to the air

Sometimes a hybrid is more than a hybrid. The Terrafugia uses a hybrid powertain as it drives down the road. It's also a hybrid car and airplane. Even in the sky, it can make use of hybrid power.