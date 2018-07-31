2019 Lexus ES gets $40,525 base price, 44 mpg combined for hybrid version

Mid-size luxury will keep its mid-size price tag. The redesigned 2019 Lexus ES 350 has a base price of $40,525 including a $1,025 destination charge, a $550 increase over the last-generation model, Lexus announced last week.

Alternatively, the hybrid 2019 ES 300h gets a $510 price drop for 2019, bringing the total down to $42,335 after destination charge.

The EPA rates the hybrid at 43 mpg city, 45 highway, 44 combined from its combined electric and 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle powertrain.



For those looking for a bit more sport, the ES 350 F Sport model gets a base price of $45,060 including destination, and includes a sharpened suspension, 19-inch wheels, and aluminum interior trim. This is a front-wheel drive sedan, though, so don’t expect much of a performance bump other than in the looks department.

The 2019 ES 350 is rated by the EPA at 22/33/26 mpg from its 3.5-liter V-6 that makes a healthy 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the F Sport model drops those mileage figures slightly to 22/31/25 mpg.

While many luxury manufacturers offer safety features a la carte, the 2019 ES comes standard with active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and new tricks like daytime bicyclist detection and low light pedestrian detection.

The 2019 ES goes on sale in the next few months.