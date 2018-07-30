Infiniti Q70 Hybrid dropped for 2019, redesigned model to come

If you knew the 2018 Infiniti Q70 Hybrid existed, well, you probably either own one or are in the market for one. This may be the time to finally pick one up though, as Infiniti confirmed Monday that it will be dropping the Q70 Hybrid from its lineup for 2019.

The Q70 first graced the American market in 2011, originally arriving with an M before the brand switched all its vehicles to a Q and QX naming structure. According to Motor Authority, the Q70 Hybrid is on its way out before an electrified replacement model arrives in 2021. The rest of the Q70 lineup will hold over, including the base 3.7-liter V-6 that’s been around since before this car had a Q in its name.

The Q70 is also still available with a 5.6-liter V-8 making a healthy 420 horsepower, and those truly set on buying an Infiniti hybrid can opt for the smaller and more affordable Q50 Hybrid.

Rear-wheel drive and a 7-speed automatic transmission are standard across the range, and all-wheel drive is available with both engines. The Q70 can also be had with a long wheelbase, which makes this midsize luxury sedan downright limo-like in the rear.

The only trim available is the Luxe spec, which includes a 10-speaker Bose audio system, surround-view camera, leather upholstery and interior trim, and parking sensors in the front and rear.

The 2019 Q70 starts at $51,295 including destination for the V-6 and $64,345 for the V-8.