2019 Lincoln MKZ, Porsche Taycan specs, Audi e-tron SUV orders: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lincoln MKZ adds safety tech, drops swanky Black Label trim

The first signs of Ford's commitment to streamline its lineup are now extending to its Lincoln luxury division. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ mid-size luxury sedan sees its lineup sliced from four to three trim levels, all of which now feature previously optional active safety gear as standard equipment.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado Review

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is the midsize pickup segment’s jack-of-all-trades: a smartly-sized truck with efficient and powerful engine choices, a comfortable daily driver, and even an off-road superstar.

Ford to spend $11B on its operations to reboot itself, won't say how

Ford said Wednesday during a call with investors that it will pump $11 billion to restructure itself over the next few years as it seeks to remake its business.

Porsche Mission E concept Enlarge Photo

Porsche Taycan first specs confirmed: over 600 horsepower, 300 miles of range

It’s been almost three years since Porsche made the announcement to put its Mission E electric sedan concept into production. In that time we’ve managed to glean very little information regarding the production version, which Porsche has decided to call a Taycan and will start producing in 2019.

Q70 Hybrid dropped from 2019 Infiniti Q70 lineup

The Infiniti Q70 has been with us since 2011, originally arriving as an M.

FCA didn't have prior knowledge of Marchionne's illness

Sergio Marchionne's resignation from the top post at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on July 21 due to health reasons and his subsequent death four days later came as a shock to many, including close employees at the automaker he ran.

Audi e-tron electric SUV interior Enlarge Photo

Audi e-tron electric SUV orders to open Sept. 17

After having the car's formal debut interrupted by an arrest, Audi announced that it will begin taking orders for its all-electric e-tron SUV on September 17, the company said last week.

Analysis: Is shale oil a cost effective switch or just a dent in our wallets?

Shale oil's prevalence in the American oil market may present a large obstacle for rising fuel economy standards.

Final Terrafugia prototype flying car ready to take to the air

Sometimes a hybrid is more than a hybrid.