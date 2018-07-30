2019 Lincoln MKZ adds safety tech, drops swanky Black Label trim

The first signs of Ford's commitment to streamline its lineup are now extending to its Lincoln luxury division. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ mid-size luxury sedan sees its lineup sliced from four to three trim levels, all of which now feature previously optional active safety gear as standard equipment.

The moves mark a shift away from sedans in the automaker's range.

CarsDirect reported last week that the 2019 MKZ will come standard with a full suite of collision-avoidance tech including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and automatic high beams. The features were optional on some MKZ trim levels in 2018 as part of a $2,495 package.

Even with the new tech, the 2019 MKZ won't cost much more than last year's model. Its base price climbs about $450 to $36,995 including a mandatory destination charge, CarsDirect reported.

Additionally, the MKZ lineup now features three renamed trim levels: base, Reserve I, and Reserve II. Last year's range-topping MKZ Black Label with its trio of interior "themes" and post-purchase concierge service is no longer a part of the lineup.

Under its skin, the MKZ lineup is streamlined, too. The range-topping 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 loses its front-wheel-drive option for 2019 and will only be available on an MKZ Reserve II with all-wheel drive.