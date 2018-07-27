2019 Ford F-150 Limited, 2019 Cadillac ATS-V, Nissan Leaf battery tech: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford F-150 Limited: more power, more luxury

A new engine option for the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited makes the luxo-truck a hot-rod among pickups.

Ford to spend $11B on its operations to reboot itself, won't say how

Ford said Wednesday during a call with investors that it will pump $11 billion to restructure itself over the next few years as it seeks to remake its business.

Fast food: Walmart and Waymo to test self-driving grocery pickup and delivery

Grocery delivery services are nothing new, but Walmart and Google autonomous vehicle venture Waymo’s new partnership aims to take one more factor out of the equation: the driver.

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe pricier but better equipped

Those in the market for a small sport sedan will have to look away from Cadillac as the ATS-V exits production this year. The brand will gladly sell buyers an ATS-V Coupe, however. Just expect to pay a little more.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Discovery Sport, the current generation of which was introduced for 2016.

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots

Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman have just received the GTS treatment, but the German sports car marque is already working on the next rung up the ladder, the new 718 Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4.

2018 Nissan Leaf battery technology, a deep dive

When the first-generation Nissan Leaf debuted in 2011, it quickly became the best-selling electric car in history, with no real competition.

Study equates model selection, infrastructure with electric-car sales

A paucity of plug-in car models available across the United States is holding back electric-car adoption.

States join to halt EPA's reversal on "glider" semi trucks

Sixteen states joined an effort this week to petition courts to review a rollback of an Obama-era regulation that capped the number of "glider" trucks, Transport Topics reported.