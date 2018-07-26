2019 Ford F-150 Limited: more power, more luxury

A new engine option for the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited makes the luxo-truck a hot-rod among pickups.

With 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, the available high-output version of Ford's twin-turbocharged V-6 boasts a lot more power than last year's 375 hp and 470 lb-ft. In the 2019 F-150, the V-6 is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A dual exhaust system sends the uprated engine's hydrocarbons into the atmosphere.

The V-6 isn't new to the F-150 lineup, however. It was introduced last year in the off-road-oriented F-150 Raptor. Unlike the Raptor, the F-150 Limited is decidedly pavement-oriented with its tony, chrome-laden styling and leather-lined interior. Ford didn't say how much the 2019 F-150 Limited will cost when it goes on sale later this year, but it's likely to build on the nearly $63,000 base price of the 2018 model.

Ford also didn't say if the uprated engine will boost the F-150's towing rating. Last year, the F-150 lineup with the twin-turbo V-6 was rated to tow between 10,600 and 13,200 pounds depending on cab, bed, and rear axle configurations.

The 2019 F-150 Limited also adds a new tan two-tone leather upholstery option for its heated, cooled, and massaging seats in addition to dark blue. A new laser-etched plaque affixed to each F-150 Limited's dash spells out its serial number, which may help some owners justify its hefty price tag.