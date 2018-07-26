2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Land Rover Road Rover, Tesla Model 3 Performance: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan unveiled Monday at a private event in New York represents a grab for a market Mercedes-Benz has moved away from with its C-Class sedan: a three-pointed star priced for entry-level luxury buyers.

2018 Lincoln Navigator, Genesis brand take top honors in J.D. Power APEAL study

The owners of new 2018 vehicles have spoken and have named the Lincoln Navigator and Hyundai's new Genesis luxury brand most satisfying overall in the J.D. Power APEAL study.

2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions

The 2019 Audi Q3 unveiled Wednesday has a face that might look familiar, but only if you've been shopping the high end of the automaker's crossover SUV lineup. That's because the smallest Audi crossover now shares much of its design with the company's new Q8 flagship.

Land Rover SNX 36 'Road Rover' prototype from the 1950s Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Land Rover Road Rover? British brand moves to trademark name

Could Land Rover have a radical new model in the works? A new trademark filing has fueled speculation that the SUV-centric brand could bring a more road-biased model to market.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets 6:44.97 Nürburgring production car lap record

Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador SVJ has lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a time of 6:44.97, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

Waymo's latest trial shows how companies can use self-driving cars to improve services

Self-driving cars are most commonly linked with the taxi industry but this is just one area where they could potentially operate.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Early Tesla Model 3 Performance reviews are positive

The first reviews of the Tesla Model 3 Performance are in, and they are positive—even occasionally glowing.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan sets wind-cheating record

Efficiency comes in many automotive forms: electric powertrains, continuously variable transmissions, smaller-displacement engines.

Chinese Gyon to bring another luxury electric car to market in U.S.

Add one more to the ranks of boutique luxury electric carmakers.