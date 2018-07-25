2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
July 25, 2018

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan unveiled Monday at a private event in New York represents a grab for a market Mercedes-Benz has moved away from with its C-Class sedan: a three-pointed star priced for entry-level luxury buyers.

With the 2019 A-Class, Mercedes is back in that market—at least at first glance. This conventionally styled four-door sedan complements the automaker's CLA-Class but should offer a more spacious interior thanks to its longer wheelbase and more traditional roof line compared to the coupe-like look of the CLA. At 179.1 inches from bumper to bumper, the A-Class is about three inches shorter than the CLA.

The A-Class launches first as the A220 in either front- or the automaker's 4Matic all-wheel-drive configurations and rides on an updated version of the CLA's underpinnings. 

The A220 shares its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift levers with the CLA, but subs in a 188-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 that's down 20 ponies compared to the CLA250. Underneath, the A-Class features a MacPherson strut front suspension and the option of adaptive dampers. Mercedes says that 17-inch wheels will be standard equipment, with 19s on the options list. Only A220 4Matic models will use a multi-link rear suspension. Front-drive models instead use a simple torsion-beam setup.

That marks a significant departure from the CLA250, which features the same multi-link rear suspension regardless of drive wheels.

Automatic cruise control is standard equipment on the A220 and a wide range of active safety tech is optional, including adaptive cruise control that can slow the vehicle automatically as it approaches a curve, intersection, or roundabout. That tech is bundled with active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection in the available Driver Assistance Package.

Though the A220 is the new gateway to the Mercedes lineup, it serves as the U.S. debut for the automaker's new MBUX infotainment system. A 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard, while a 10.3-inch unit is on the options list. MBUX places a large emphasis on voice commands; "Hey Mercedes" primes the system for a command, although a touchscreen, a center console-mounted touchpad, and steering wheel controls provide access to MBUX as well.

Either touchscreen blends with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster under a single pane of glass that appears to float above the A220's air vents and climate controls. Its dashboard is notably light on buttons—there's not even a volume knob.

MBUX also includes preliminary car-to-infrastructure and car-to-car communication capabilities, although Mercedes hasn't said whether its system can communicate with traffic lights like that used in many Audi models.

Mercedes hasn't yet said how much the A-Class will cost, but it's unlikely to cost more than the roughly $34,000 2018 CLA-Class. When the CLA debuted in 2013, it made waves because it cost about $30,000.

The A-Class squares off against the Audi A3 and the Acura ILX and will go on sale in late 2018.

