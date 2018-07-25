2018 Lincoln Navigator, Genesis brand take top honors in J.D. Power APEAL study

The owners of new 2018 vehicles have spoken and have named the Lincoln Navigator and Hyundai's new Genesis luxury brand most satisfying overall in the J.D. Power APEAL study.

The results of the study, released on Wednesday, showed an average score increase of 10 points on a 1,000 point scale across the industry, a sign that almost all new vehicles are getting better by the year. Additionally, 23 of 31 brands showed improvement over 2017.

“The automotive industry is performing exceptionally well, with manufacturers making record-breaking improvements year over year,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power.

For the APEAL study, J.D. Power surveyed about 80,000 new-car owners and lessees during the first 90 days they'd had their cars. The study's questions focus not as much on reliability and assembly quality as they do on the vehicle's design.



The study also found that mass market brands were closing in on luxury marques, with the gap between the average scores for each at an all-time low. Of all vehicles included, the Lincoln Navigator posted the highest overall score, with a total of 915 points, the highest recorded in the study since 2013. Genesis, Hyundai’s new offshoot luxury brand, took home top honors among all automakers with 884 points, followed closely by Porsche at 883. The highest non-luxury brands were Chevrolet and GMC, tied at 826 points.

Ford took home four model-level awards, the most of any brand, including the F-150 pickup, which was the top light-duty truck for the second year running. The full awards list can be seen below: