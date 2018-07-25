FCA CEO passes away, 2019 Audi Q3, 2019 Porsche Macan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions

The 2019 Audi Q3 unveiled Wednesday has a face that might look familiar, but only if you've been shopping the high end of the automaker's crossover SUV lineup. That's because the smallest Audi crossover now shares much of its design with the company's new Q8 flagship.

Sergio Marchionne, who merged Fiat and Chrysler, dies at 66

Sergio Marchionne, the man credited with saving post-bankruptcy Chrysler by merging the Detroit automaker with Italian-giant Fiat, died Wednesday. He was 66.

Google-owned Waymo’s self-driving cars go 25,000 miles a day

If you think your commute is long, try driving for Waymo… or sitting behind the wheel, rather. The Google-owned autonomous vehicle development company announced that its vehicles have reached 8 million miles on public roads, an average of 25,000 combined miles daily.

2019 Porsche Macan Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Porsche Macan revealed

Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with more than 97,000 delivered in 2017 alone.

Buick led a short-lived muscle car renaissance in the ’70s and ’80s

The heyday of the Detroit muscle car era certainly was fun while it lasted. But with high insurance premiums, government safety and emission regulations, and the first of the petroleum shortages cut the party short.

Gyon electric car brand launches August 8, 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Chinese Gyon to bring another luxury electric car to market in U.S.

Add one more to the ranks of boutique luxury electric carmakers.

ExxonMobil leaves conservative anti-climate lobbying group

Following a public spat over climate change legislation, oil giant ExxonMobil has pulled its membership from the Koch brothers-backed anti-climate-change lobbying group, American Legislative Exchange Council.

2018 Kia Niro PHEV gas mileage review: outrunning expectations

Competition improves the breed. And that’s exactly what the Kia Niro brings to hybrids like the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime.