2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions

The 2019 Audi Q3 unveiled Wednesday has a face that might look familiar, but only if you've been shopping the high end of the automaker's crossover SUV lineup. That's because the smallest Audi crossover now shares much of its design with the company's new Q8 flagship.

That's good news for the Q3, which adopts the muscular, curvy shape and the of the Q8 and its octagonal shield grille. The subcompact Q3 also stands apart from Audi's compact Q5 crossover when viewed from the side thanks to a more sloped, coupe-esque roofline.

DON'T MISS: Audi developing transparent solar roof panels

The 2019 Q3, which will arrive in U.S. dealers sometime next year, grows by about four inches to about 177 inches long. Much of that length comes thanks to a longer wheelbase from the Q3's move to parent company Volkswagen's MQB modular architecture. The MQB platform now underpins most VW and Audi products.

That growth provides the Q3 with a roomier interior, which now boasts a maximum cargo capacity of 53.9 cubic feet. That's a healthy increase over the 50.3 cubic feet in the 2018 model.

A new dashboard design puts an updated infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen front and center on the 2019 Q3. The touchscreen is wrapped by an octagonal line, a nod to the Q3's exterior.

In place of conventional analog gauges, Audi said that all versions of the Q3 will feature a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility will be available in addition to a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Under its hood, the 2019 Q3 will offer four turbocharged engines globally, the most powerful of which will be a 230-horsepower turbo-4. Audi has not announced specifications for the U.S.-market Q3, but the 230-hp engine paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is a safe bet. At least initially, Audi detailed only an all-wheel-drive version of the Q3.

Some versions of the Q3 will be available with hill-descent control for off-road use, but a sport suspension paired with the optional S Line appearance package is likely to suit the Q3's character better.

Though Audi hasn't detailed the Q3's standard and optional equipment in the U.S., the automaker did say that a full suite of active safety gear such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system will be available.