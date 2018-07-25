Google-owned Waymo’s self-driving cars go 25,000 miles a day

Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
July 25, 2018

If you think your commute is long, try driving for Waymo… or sitting behind the wheel, rather. The Google-owned autonomous vehicle development company announced that its vehicles have reached 8 million miles on public roads, an average of 25,000 combined miles daily.

MORE: Ford to pump $4B into new self-driving car subsidiary

CEO John Krafcik boasted about the numbers at the National Governors Association in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last week, going on to remind attendees that those figures don’t include simulated miles, which brings the total up much higher to 13 million miles.

Further, Waymo’s vehicles have been involved in no major crashes or wrecks over that distance, something Uber is not fortunate enough to claim, and has caused the embattled ride-sharing company to roll back autonomous testing programs recently.

The company plans to roll out a self-driving taxi service in Phoenix later this year along with German giant Daimler AG. The early riders program in Arizona includes 400 individuals making use of the self-driving rides every day for errands, but more than 20,000 have applied. The company has also ordered more than 80,000 vehicles to date, mostly Chrysler Pacifica minivans and the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, and plans to add more as the company expands to Europe.

With Ford, General Motors, Uber, Daimler, and more all doubling down on autonomy, the field is crowded as ever.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions 2019 Audi Q3 revealed: flagship style, bite-size dimensions
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed: Starting at the bottom
2019 Acura MDX gets modest sporty new trim, even more modest price bump 2019 Acura MDX gets modest sporty new trim, even more modest price bump
2019 Honda HR-V cute crossover updated with new looks, available active safety, bigger price 2019 Honda HR-V cute crossover updated with new looks, available active safety, bigger price
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 