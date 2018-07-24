2018 BMW X2 crash test, 2019 Toyota 86 TRD, California HOV stickers: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 BMW X2 headrests come under fire from the IIHS

The 2018 BMW X2 features headrests that don't protect occupants from whiplash in a rear impact as well as those on nearly every other car on the market, the IIHS said Monday when it issued a rare "Acceptable" rating for the crossover SUV's seats.

2019 Dodge Durango Review

The 2019 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV that turns its nose up at minivans. With available V-8 power—and lots of it—the 2019 Durango eschews curvy crossover style in favor of Detroit machismo.

Toyota C-HR aces IIHS crash-tests, faulted for weak headlights

Thanks to strong crash-test performance and improved headlights, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class garnered a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS last week.

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Toyota adds 86 TRD Special Edition for 2019

Toyota last year launched the new performance sub-brand GR, but in the United States the automaker is likely to stick with the more familiar TRD label. Reinforcing this is the addition of the 86 TRD Special Edition to the 2019 Toyota 86 lineup.

Chinese luxury EV brand Gyon launches August 8 in LA

Yet another Chinese electric car startup has announced its intentions.

Waymo's self-driving cars are driving 25,000 miles a day

Each and every day, Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo self-driving car subsidiary sees its fleet of autonomous vehicles drive a combined distance of 25,000 miles—and the mileage is even higher when counting simulated miles.

Traffic at the I-10 & I-405 interchange in Los Angeles, California (by Mario Roberto Duran Ortiz) Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Everything you need to know about California’s new HOV stickers

If you’re more than a little confused by California’s rules allowing clean cars into the much-prized diamond lanes, join the club. The state DMV and the California Air Resources Board haven’t done a great job of clarifying matters, either, though they’re getting better.

Tesla asks suppliers for money back on Model 3 parts

In its ongoing effort to reach profitability by the end of this year, Tesla has asked several of its suppliers to lower prices retroactively on components of the Model 3, including some contracts that date back to 2016.

Tesla Model 3 Performance to get new "track mode"

Tesla is developing a new track mode for performance versions of the Model 3.