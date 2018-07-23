Latest crash-tests, Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, Tesla's car of the decade: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota C-HR aces IIHS crash-tests, faulted for weak headlights

Thanks to strong crash-test performance and improved headlights, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class garnered a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS last week.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid price cut to $34,135

In an effort to spur sales amidst the onslaught of crossover SUVs, Hyundai on Thursday sliced the cost of its 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid sedan by $1,350 to $34,135.

Revised headlights help 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, Napa Valley, July 2018 Enlarge Photo

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante first drive review: admission to an exclusive club

Getting behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder is like knowing the secret handshake for an exclusive club. You have to be able to afford the price of entry, know the strange rituals to simply operate the car, and understand the dark art of the ALA active aerodynamics system.

DS ditches Virgin for Techeetah in Formula E

DS, the luxury brand of French auto giant PSA Group, announced Monday that it will partner with top Formula E team Techeetah for the 2018/2019 season of the electric car racing series.

Detroit auto show organizers confirm calendar change, outdoor showcase

The North American International Auto Show, more commonly referred to as the Detroit auto show, isn't known for its sunshine and warm temperatures, but that will change come 2020.

2018 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Tesla Model S named car of the decade

Tesla is known as the car of the future. Now the collector-car community that venerates cars of the past has also taken notice.

Report: Trump administration set to roll back emissions regulations as early as next week

The rollback of federal emissions and fuel economy standards that President Donald Trump promised during his campaign could be released as early as next week, according to a new Bloomberg report.

Is there anything you wish your electric car could do that it can't? Take our Twitter poll

Electric cars prove their capability every day.