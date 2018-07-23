Revised headlights help 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (Mercedes-AMG GLE43 SUV)
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
July 23, 2018

Thanks to strong crash-test performance and improved headlights, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class garnered a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS last week.

The 2018 GLE crossover SUV passed the passenger side small front overlap test with a “Good” rating, the highest score awarded by the IIHS. It received the same score for its improved headlights, after the 2017 model garnered only an “Acceptable” rating.

This makes the third year in a row the GLE has received the award, though the requirements became more stringent for 2018, and some previously-awarded vehicles missed out due to subpar performance in both categories.

MORE: Read our 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

The ratings do not extend to the GLE Coupe, a sloped-roof version of the GLE-Class crossover.

Introduced as the third-generation Mercedes ML-Class in 2011 and then updated and renamed GLE, the crossover SUV has been on the market for 8 model years. While it has seen a litany of changes, the GLE-Class is due for a full redesign in the next couple of years. Available with V-6, plug-in hybrid, and turbocharged AMG V-6 or V-8 power, the GLE is one of the most popular midsize luxury SUVs, alongside the BMW X5, Lexus RX, and Acura MDX, the latter two of which earn just the Top Safety Pick award for 2018.

