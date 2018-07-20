2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid price cut to $34,135

In an effort to spur sales amidst the onslaught of crossover SUVs, Hyundai on Thursday sliced the cost of its 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid sedan by $1,350 to $34,135.

The top-tier Limited trim gets a price bump of $250 to $39,750 before adding that same freight charge, but includes more standard features than last year, such as automatic emergency braking, LED headlights, active lane control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and a USB port in the back seats.

By comparison, the 2018 Sonata Hybrid starts at $25,500 and the Sonata Hybrid Limited costs $30,500.



Those prices include a mandatory $885 destination charge.



That’s still a pretty steep price for a mid-size sedan, but the 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is eligible for a $4,919 tax credit to ease the cost of going green. Other available midsize plug-in hybrid models include the 2018 Kia Optima PHEV, 2018 Ford Fusion Energi, and 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV.

Both trim levels get a 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 9.8-kwh battery and a 67-horsepower electric motor, both mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. All-electric range on a fully-charged battery gets a bump of one mile to 28 miles, which brings the total driving range up to a respectable 600 miles. With a Level 2 charger, the Sonata PHEV can recharge its batteries in less than 3 hours.

Regardless of trim, the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is rated at 99 mpg-e combined for the electric motor and 39 mpg combined for the hybrid system.

The 2018 Sonata Plug-In also receives the visual updates to the rest of the 2018 Sonata range, including new headlights, taillights, and front fascia, and new unique aerodynamic 17-inch wheels.

