2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid price cut to $34,135

2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
July 20, 2018

In an effort to spur sales amidst the onslaught of crossover SUVs, Hyundai on Thursday sliced the cost of its 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid sedan by $1,350 to $34,135.

The top-tier Limited trim gets a price bump of $250 to $39,750 before adding that same freight charge, but includes more standard features than last year, such as automatic emergency braking, LED headlights, active lane control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and a USB port in the back seats.

By comparison, the 2018 Sonata Hybrid starts at $25,500 and the Sonata Hybrid Limited costs $30,500.

Those prices include a mandatory $885 destination charge.

That’s still a pretty steep price for a mid-size sedan, but the 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is eligible for a $4,919 tax credit to ease the cost of going green. Other available midsize plug-in hybrid models include the 2018 Kia Optima PHEV, 2018 Ford Fusion Energi, and 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV.

Both trim levels get a 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 9.8-kwh battery and a 67-horsepower electric motor, both mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. All-electric range on a fully-charged battery gets a bump of one mile to 28 miles, which brings the total driving range up to a respectable 600 miles. With a Level 2 charger, the Sonata PHEV can recharge its batteries in less than 3 hours.

Regardless of trim, the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is rated at 99 mpg-e combined for the electric motor and 39 mpg combined for the hybrid system.

The 2018 Sonata Plug-In also receives the visual updates to the rest of the 2018 Sonata range, including new headlights, taillights, and front fascia, and new unique aerodynamic 17-inch wheels.


