Trump's trade woes, 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, Electric-car chargers: What's New @ The Car Connection

Trump's aim to forge ahead with auto tariffs could lead to higher car prices, international retaliation

President Donald Trump's threat to levy a 20-25 percent tariff on cars imported to the U.S. if a trade deal with the European Union isn't reached next week could result in a dramatic increase in new-car pricing and may lead to international retaliation.

Ford cuts off compact car production, sales in US ahead of 2020 Focus Active

Ford made a big splash back in April when it announced it would not replace the Fiesta, Fusion, and Taurus with new models in the U.S. Though the 2020 Ford Focus Active will carry on the Focus name as a crossover, it won’t be built here like the current Focus is, as Ford confirmed to us Wednesday.

Ford recalling more than 500K Fusion sedans, Escape crossovers for rollaway risk

Ford announced Wednesday that it would recall more than half a million Fusion sedans and Escape crossovers built between 2013 and 2015 because of a faulty shift cable that could fail to park the car. The recall includes 2013-16 Ford Fusions and 2013-14 Ford Escapes.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 revealed: long name, short quarter-mile times

By the time you've digested and decoded the mouthful that is the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320's prolific name, rest assured the muscle car will be nearly halfway down a dragstrip.

Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk listed in supplier document

Jeep is readying a new Wagoneer and more upscale Grand Wagoneer for launch early next decade, and a leaked document from a supplier hints that at least one of the full-size SUVs will offer a Trackhawk option complete with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

Honda IndyCar that won 100th Indy 500 heads to auction

Auction house Mecum always manages to consign some incredible machines for its sale events, but the latest is a little more special than your average collector car. IndyCar fans will have all eyes on Mecum's sale during next month's 2018 Monterey Car Week. The event will see the victorious Honda IndyCar from the 100th Indianapolis 500 cross the block.

Porsche 800-volt charging stations installed at dealer Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Electric-car sales growth flattens in Europe with dearth of public chargers

Electric-car sales aren't growing as fast in Europe as they did last year.

VW electric charger network spreads to Canada

Mirroring its Electrify America network of public fast chargers for electric cars in the U.S., Volkswagen announced Thursday that it will set up a similar network in Canada—called Electrify Canada, logically enough.

Tesla Model 3 shows bigger profit in latest cost breakdown

Tesla isn't the only one with a lot riding on the financial success of the Model 3. CEO Elon Musk has called ramping up production of the Model 3 a "bet the company" decision, and said that if the company couldn't build 5,000 of the cars a week, Tesla would "die."