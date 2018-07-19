Ford cuts off compact car production, sales in US ahead of 2020 Focus Active

Ford made a big splash back in April when it announced it would not replace the Fiesta, Fusion, and Taurus with new models in the U.S. Though the 2020 Ford Focus Active will carry on the Focus name as a crossover, it won’t be built here like the current Focus is, as Ford confirmed to us Wednesday.

Blue Oval spokesperson Sam Schembari confirmed to us Wednesday that production of the current Focus ended in May of this year, despite building significantly more Focuses in April 2018 (23,604) versus the same month last year (15,712). As of July 1, Ford also reported 123 days’ supply of Focuses, which is close to double the industry average of 66, according to data from Automotive News. Days’ supply is an industry term that refers to the division of the current available supply of a vehicle over the average daily sales rate of the last 45 days.

Schembari also confirmed to us that the new Focus Active crossover, which will compete with the likes of the Subaru Crosstrek, will be a 2020 model year vehicle, and is coming to the U.S. for certain, but until that new model arrives, Ford will essentially be out of compact cars to sell, even if the vehicle goes on sale in January 2019.

This is a sharp sales cut off for a still-popular compact car in the Focus, which Ford sold almost 11,000 units of last month. The Taurus, Fusion, and Fiesta are also in their dying days, though there’s a chance that the Fusion will live on in the States as a crossover-like wagon similar to the Subaru Outback or Buick Regal TourX.

For those who were holding out hope that Ford’s car models still had a fighting chance, consider this concrete proof that the company is serious about its commitment to trucks and SUVs.