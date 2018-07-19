Ford recall, Keen Project Safari 911 driven, Tesla profits: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford recalling more than 500K Fusion sedans, Escape crossovers for rollaway risk

Ford announced Wednesday that it would recall more than half a million Fusion sedans and Escape crossovers built between 2013 and 2015 because of a faulty shift cable that could fail to park the car. The recall includes 2013-16 Ford Fusions and 2013-14 Ford Escapes.

2019 Honda Pilot: more safety features for $32,445

Sometimes price hikes are easy to justify. Case-in point: The 2019 Honda Pilot crossover SUV, which features a slew of additional safety gear and an updated infotainment system for about $550 more than last year.

BMW goes after Uber, expands ReachNew car-share app to include ride-sharing

BMW said Tuesday that its ReachNow car-sharing app will add the ability to book an Uber or Lyft-like ride-share, making it the first to merge the two services. The app allows members to reserve a car, snag a ride, or schedule a pick-up for later.

The Keen Project Safari 911 first drive review: a time machine for any adventure

Chad was running late, and we were already pressed for time. This entire plan was rushed and slapped together via a phone call and a few text messages over the weekend.

German Tesla Model S owners told to repay $4,650 electric car subsidy

Hundreds of Tesla Model S owners in Germany will be required to repay a $4,650 electric car subsidy after the country's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control ruled the car does not qualify.

2018 Nissan Leaf Nismo quietly races in

There was a time when Nissan's in-house tuner Nismo was known for serious performance cars, and that's still true to a certain degree in the case of the GT-R Nismo.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure Enlarge Photo

Tesla Model 3 shows bigger profit in latest cost breakdown

Tesla isn't the only one with a lot riding on the financial success of the Model 3. CEO Elon Musk has called ramping up production of the Model 3 a "bet the company" decision, and said that if the company couldn't build 5,000 of the cars a week, Tesla would "die."

Oil refiners express skepticism, worry over electric cars

A recent survey by the World Refining Association shows some oil industry executives are becoming concerned about how the proliferation of electric cars may affect their business. A core of respondents, however, seem unconvinced that electric cars are a threat.

Lexus may add hybrid power to future, high-performance F Sport models

Tesla shook up the luxury car world by showing that performance cars could be electric. After the German brands followed suit, Lexus could be the latest automaker to follow suit.