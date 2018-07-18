Ford recalling more than 500K Fusion sedans, Escape crossovers for rollaway risk

Ford announced Wednesday that it would recall more than half a million Fusion sedans and Escape crossovers built between 2013 and 2015 because of a faulty shift cable that could fail to park the car. The recall includes 2013-16 Ford Fusions and 2013-14 Ford Escapes.

The automaker suggested that drivers use the parking brake in addition to placing the car in park.

According to Ford, the affected cars were built between specific dates at two different assembly locations. Owners can find when and where their cars were built on a sticker located on the driver's side door jamb. The affected cars are:

- 2014 Ford Fusion sedans built in Flat Rock, Michigan, between June 18, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013;

- 2014-16 Ford Fusion sedans built in Flat Rock between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015;

- 2013-14 Ford Fusion sedans built in Hermosillo, Mexico, between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013;

- 2014-16 Ford Fusion sedans built in Hermosillo between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015;

- 2013-14 Ford Escape crossovers built in Louisville, Kentucky, between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013.

Owners of those vehicles should call their local dealerships to schedule a free fix. According to Ford, there have been no reported injuries caused by the rollaway vehicles, although some owners have complained that fixing the cable before the announced recall cost up to $700.

Ford said the recall covers roughly 550,000 vehicles sold in North America.

Last year, federal regulators announced they would investigate complaints that steering wheels in 2014-16 Ford Fusions could detach completely. Ford announced a recall of those cars in March.