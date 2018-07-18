2019 Honda Pilot, Goodwood Festival parking lot, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Pilot: more safety features for $32,445

Sometimes price hikes are easy to justify. Case-in point: The 2019 Honda Pilot crossover SUV, which features a slew of additional safety gear and an updated infotainment system for about $550 more than last year.

2019 Subaru Outback Review

The 2019 Subaru Outback splits the difference between passenger car and crossover SUV and it does so exceptionally well. With the Outback, Subaru has created a vehicle that meets the needs of most drivers while neglecting few. Thought the 2019 Outback is begging to sprout some gray hairs, it still rates highly in our eyes—and additional standard safety gear added for the 2019 model year makes it an even more appealing pick.

Trump trade tirade threatens BMW, Mercedes-Benz business on a global scale

In the growing trade standoff between the U.S., China, and Europe, spearheaded by President Trump, a number of automakers that manufacture thousands of vehicles in the U.S. are facing threats to their business on a global scale. German manufacturers BMW and Mercedes-Benz may face the greatest challenge going forward.

The parking lot at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed: when the parking lot is a show of its own

As I bent down to snap yet another photo of yet another bright-hued supercar, I heard a deep voice over my shoulder.

BMW's ReachNow app now with Uber-rivaling ride-hailing service

BMW on Tuesday announced that its car-sharing app ReachNow designed for Apple and Android smartphones will offer users the ability to hail a ride, just like the apps of Uber and Lyft.

Charger, Mustang are America’s most-searched muscle cars

The Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang tied in a state-by-state comparison of the number of searches for muscle cars from the past year, data from ClassicCars.com showed.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Enlarge Photo

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gas mileage review: practical and efficient

Report: VW may build ID Crozz and ID Buzz electric cars in America

Two future VW electric cars could be built in the U.S. for American buyers, according to a report Tuesday.

Oil analysts predict peak consumption in 2036

Most people buy electric cars to reduce oil consumption, but oil companies keep selling more oil every year.