BMW goes after Uber, expands ReachNew car-share app to include ride-sharing

BMW ReachNow
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
July 18, 2018

BMW said Tuesday that its ReachNow car-sharing app will add the ability to book an Uber or Lyft-like ride-share, making it the first to merge the two services. The app allows members to reserve a car, snag a ride, or schedule a pick-up for later.

“From day one, we’ve said that car sharing alone isn’t enough to solve the transportation challenges solving major cities,” said Dr. Simon Broesamle, Chief Customer Officer at ReachNow in a statement.

By merging the ride-hailing features of popular apps such as Uber and Lyft with access to a fleet of BMW and Mini vehicles, users can choose to “Ride” or “Drive” depending on their needs. The app uses the existing ReachNow fleet of vehicles, which serves some urban populations and dedicates fleets to participating residential buildings and businesses, to make cars available to customers or provide a ride with a ReachNow driver.

BMW ReachNow app now with ride-sharing feature

Members in ReachNow’s Seattle hub will get first access to the expanded features, while members in cities such as Portland, Oregon, and New York City will have to wait a bit longer. New users who choose to ride only will not incur a registration fee for a limited time, and pricing for each ride starts at $3.24 minimum, with an additional $2.40 per mile and 40 cents per minute.

BMW is hardly the first automaker to offer a car-share service, but it is the first to integrate ride-sharing.

