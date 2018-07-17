Trump's trade deal, 2019 Genesis G70 driven, VW ID electrics: What's New @ The Car Connection

Trump trade tirade threatens BMW, Mercedes-Benz business on a global scale

In the growing trade standoff between the U.S., China, and Europe, spearheaded by President Trump, a number of automakers that manufacture thousands of vehicles in the U.S. are facing threats to their business on a global scale. German manufacturers BMW and Mercedes-Benz may face the greatest challenge going forward.

2019 Acura MDX gets modest sporty new trim, even more modest price bump

Three rows, seven or more seats, a 9-speed automatic, and an Acura badge will command at least $100 more Tuesday.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update: let's get wheel

Our last drive of the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake kept alive the dream that Americans would reject crossovers and flock en masse to gorgeous wagons.

2019 Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Genesis G70 first drive review: getting the details right

While I wait for my turn to attack the track at Tamworth, New Hampshire’s Club Motorsports in the 2019 Genesis G70, I notice some of the car’s details. The diamond-quilted nappa leather upholstery looks like it was sourced from a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. I shut off the traction control and turn the driver selector to Sport mode; its knurled metal dial clearly comes from the Bentley playbook. I grip the small-diameter steering wheel and realize it would look right at home in a Miata. This car mixes fine luxury and thoughtful sporty touches.

Jay Leno samples a bone-stock 1977 Ford Bronco

"It's not slow, it just isn't fast...it's kind of medium," are the words of 1977 Ford Bronco owner Dave Kunz. He's brought his bone-stock classic SUV over to Jay Leno's Garage so the comedian and car guy can take it for a spin.

2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots

Hyundai is close to finalizing a redesigned Sonata with styling inspired by the handsome Le Fil Rouge concept car (shown below) unveiled in March at the Geneva auto show.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

VW plans to build electric ID Crozz and ID Buzz in America

Volkswagen plans to build two of its upcoming electric cars in the United States.

Volvo confirms Polestar 2 electric "sedan"

A Volvo executive has revealed a few details of the Polestar 2, an electric sedan that will follow next year's Polestar 1 performance coupe.

What type of electric car racing interests you? Take our Twitter poll

Electric cars are showing up at races from mountaintops to drag strips to New York harbor.