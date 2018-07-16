Self-driving vehicle regulation, Goodwood record-breaker, Eco-car deals: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA regulator: self-driving vehicles shouldn't be regulated... yet

A top auto safety official at the NHTSA has claimed that it’s too early to regulate self-driving vehicles, such as the ones being tested by Uber, Waymo, and more.

2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design review update: cheeky and fun, but not without foibles

Volvo has spent the past two years checking off a lot of tasks: big SUV, mid-size SUV, sedan, wagon. Now it's time for its maiden voyage into the small crossover SUV world, and with the 2019 XC40, Volvo takes on accomplished vehicles already on the road: the BMW X1, the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and the Audi A3.

2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD V6 review update: tilting at benchmarks

The Kia showroom of today isn't the Kia showroom of ten, or even five, years ago. The 2018 Stinger? It's proof that Kia no longer is happy with being an economy-car benchmark. Now it's aimed its sights at the big luxury brands and their sport-sedan standard-bearers.

Nio EP9 at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

VW ID R claims electric car record at Goodwood with 43.05 run

The Pikes Peak record-smashing Volkswagen ID R has already toppled another top time.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots and video

There's a new generation of the 911 waiting in the wings but before it arrives Porsche will launch one last hurrah for the current-generation 991 911 family.

German banks now suggest classic cars as investments

These days, collector cars and classic vehicles are often viewed as assets similar to wine or fine jewelry. German banks have reinforced the narrative and have now begun suggesting clients actually invest in classic cars.

2018 Nissan Leaf SL Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Best deals on electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient cars for July 2018

As supplies of some older 100-mile range electric cars wind down, automakers are beginning to offer the best deals on more-capable recent models.

Storied Pininfarina to launch new line of exotic electric cars

Exotic cars have always gotten attention for using innovation as well as performance to inspire buyers' passion.

Tesla sells 200,000th car, starting phaseout of federal tax credits

Tesla's vehicle purchase incentives web page on Thursday morning reported that the wind-down of incentives for buyers of its cars has begun. The change was first noted and reported by Jalopnik.