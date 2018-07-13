Ford Fusion goes crossover, Maserati Levante GTS, Fisker's electric batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Uber rethinks autonomous efforts in Pittsburgh in wake of fatal Arizona crash

Uber informed nearly 100 autonomous vehicle operators in Pittsburgh on Wednesday that their jobs will be terminated as the company moves to rethink its self-driving strategy in the wake of the fatal Tempe, Arizona, crash earlier this year that killed a pedestrian.

Hyundai union says Trump's tariff plan could hurt Alabama plant

Despite employing nearly 20,000 people at its Alabama production plant, Korean auto giant Hyundai’s home-based labor union claims that restructuring to account for President Trump’s proposed tariffs could lead to the closure of the factory.

2019 GMC Acadia Preview

The 2019 GMC Acadia seats up to seven passengers and is a solid, straight-shooting crossover SUV with families in mind.

Porsche 800-volt charging stations installed at dealer Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Porsche begins installing 800-volt electric charging stations at dealerships

After installing the first of many 350-kilowatt, 800-volt charging stations in Berlin, Germany, last year, Porsche has begun erecting the so-called Turbo Charging stations at dealerships.

Pininfarina reveals more of electric Bugatti fighter, future plans

If you’re a storied brand waiting to break free, your best strategy is to make a big splash.

Mini teases design of electric Hardtop due in 2019

Mini on Thursday gave us our first look at some of the design of its electric Hardtop due in 2019.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla sells 200,000th car, starting phaseout of federal tax credits

Tesla's vehicle purchase incentives web page on Thursday morning reported that the wind-down of incentives for buyers of its cars has begun. The change was first noted and reported by Jalopnik.

VW e-Golf in very short supply as company prepares for ID Crozz electric car

As VW gears up to begin selling its new ID line of electric cars, supplies of its existing electric car, the e-Golf have dropped to just 10 cars nationwide, according to our partners at Cars Direct.

Electric car rebates end in Ontario, Canada

Following the election of Conservative Doug Ford as premier July 7, Ontario, Canada, has canceled the province's generous tax incentives for electric cars, according to an announcement on Wednesday on the Ministry of Transportation's website.