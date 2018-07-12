Ford Fusion goes crossover, Maserati Levante GTS, Fisker's electric batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Fusion could morph into crossover SUV to rival Subaru Outback

A new report suggests that even though Ford plans to cut sedans from its lineup, the Ford Fusion name won't going away any time soon.

Daimler, Bosch take self-driving taxi project to Silicon Valley competitors

Daimler, the parent company of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands, and major parts supplier Bosch announced Tuesday that it will deploy a self-driving taxi test program in Silicon Valley next year, taking the fight right to the heart of the ride sharing world.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox Review

As drivers fill their garages with crossover SUVs instead of sedans, the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox stands out for its unusually broad lineup. With the 2019 Equinox, Chevrolet offers shoppers a choice between two gas engines, a high-mpg turbodiesel engine, front- or all-wheel drive, and four trim levels.

2019 Maserati Levante GTS Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Maserati Levante GTS joins the fray with 550 horsepower

The Maserati Levante currently tops out with the 424-horsepower S but two new performance variants are being introduced for 2019.

Singer and Williams go into detail on their lightweight 911

Californian Porsche restorer Singer Vehicle Design last year teamed up with Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology offshoot of the Williams Formula 1 team, to use the latest engineering knowledge, including some F1 techniques, to transform an original air-cooled Porsche 911 into the ultimate driver's car.

Q by Aston Martin drops V-8 into Cygnet city car

Earlier this decade, Aston Martin rebadged a Scion iQ and sold the car complete with a wheezy 1.3-liter engine as the Cygnet. It was a cost-effective way for Aston Martin to get its average emissions down but, for obvious reasons, the car was a dud and thankfully killed off a couple of years after launch.

Adding oxygen and cobalt to the cathode prevents lithium from breaking chemical bonds Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Henrik Fisker is latest to claim solid-state battery breakthrough (Updated)

In the race to build solid state batteries for electric cars, almost nobody is counting on Henrik Fisker and his latest electric-car venture, the EMotion, which debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Tesla raises price of full self-driving option–if you wait for it to work before buying

Tesla has increased the price of a feature that doesn't yet exist—at least for customers who haven't bought it yet.

Oil interests lobby against carbon tax before it even gets proposed

Those who make big money off oil interests are wasting no time nipping a new carbon tax in the bud.