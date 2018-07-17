2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update: let's get wheel

Our last drive of the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake kept alive the dream that Americans would reject crossovers and flock en masse to gorgeous wagons.

We said dream.

A longer look at the Sportbrake rekindled that dream, but tempered it slightly. We can’t say that the XF wagon will be any more than a rounding error for Jaguar sales—at least, for now.

But we did see some promise.

Our initial rating for the 2018 Jaguar XF is based on the sedan because more buyers will opt for that model. We gave the four-door a 7.2 on our overall scale thanks to its solid performance and good features—on its own the five-door wagon would only do better. The Sportbrake is only available on top S trim, which offers better interior materials and a supercharged V-6 performance, to go with better looks than the sedan.

We took the Sportbrake for a second spin for one week to reassess our initial score, our bank accounts, and priorities in life.

MORE: Read our full review of the 2018 Jaguar XF

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update Enlarge Photo

Hit. Looks that could stop traffic: It took us a while after driving the XF sedan recently to notice what had changed after a full-scale redesign in 2016. The wagon separates itself from the crowd not only because of its long hood, but also because of its distance from the rest of the Jag lineup. The XE and XF share similar styling cues, but the XE isn’t available as a wagon—the XF even shares some styling cues with other luxury makes that aren’t from Jaguar. The XF Sportbrake is different, but not for different’s sake. By our eyes, the XF Sportbrake is an adaptation of what makes Jaguars special and unique from every other car on the road.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Enlarge Photo

Miss. Where’s the light? Our weeklong tester 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake boasted a dark interior that belied the wagon’s luxury. Although the fit and finish was on par for a wagon that starts at more than $70,000 (our weeklong tester rung the bell at more than $80,000), the dark color schemes close the cabin and hide a lot of the XF’s better side. Only one lighter color combination is available for the XF’s interior (a high-contrast red is available, but doesn’t help much), and there are no optional dash finishes or complementary color schemes. Where’s the famed Jaguar glitz and glamour?

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update Enlarge Photo

Miss. The numbers don’t tell the whole story: It’s true that the Sportbrake’s more than 31 cubic feet of cargo space is better than the sedan’s trunk, but the cargo opening and low height make it feel smaller than that. Ambitious runs to the home improvement warehouse dictate that the second row is folded—even still, it won’t lie flat. We don’t imagine many will confuse the wagon with a pickup, but the wagon is only mildly more useful for hauling than the sedan.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update Enlarge Photo

Hit. Performance doesn’t take a back seat: The only engine available for the XF Sportbrake is Jaguar’s 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. Its 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque offer plenty of push for the all-wheel-drive wagon. According to the spec sheets, the XF Sportbrake makes the 0-60 mph dash in 5.3 seconds (compared to 5.0 seconds in the sedan), but the wagon feels quicker than the tale of the tape. Credit the 8-speed automatic, which when tipped into Sport mode, is near telepathic in its shifts and motivation for the big wagon.

_______________________________________

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Base price: $71,445

Price as tested: $83,555

Fuel economy (EPA est.): 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined

Hits: Impressive performance, good cargo space, great looks.

Misses: Low roof, wildly expensive, dimly lit cabin.

The bottom line: Low, long, and also luxurious, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake is a cure for the common crossover.