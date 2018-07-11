Tesla, BMW head to China, Iron trifluoride electric-car batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

BMW ramps up manufacturing in China with all-electric iX3 SUV

The North American market may still be one of the largest in the world, but there’s still one country that’s at the front and center of automakers’ attention: China. That’s why BMW announced Monday that it will engage in a joint manufacturing venture with the German and Chinese governments to build over half a million vehicles in China next year, and exclusive production rights for the BMW iX3 electric crossover SUV.

2019 Subaru Outback, Legacy preview: crash-avoidance tech newly standard

Advanced safety tech that can prevent a collision is now standard on the 2019 Subaru Outback crossover and its 2019 Subaru Legacy mid-size sedan sibling, the automaker said Monday.

BMW to raise prices on US-built SUVs in response to tariffs imposed after Trump threats

Following an announcement from BMW Group that it will be ramping up production in China to serve its largest market, the German automaker also confirmed Monday that it will raise prices on U.S.-built crossover SUVs in response to President Trump’s proposed foreign-built vehicle tariffs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (r.) and Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong in Shanghai July 10, 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Ariel Atom 4 debuts with Honda Civic Type R power

The Honda Civic Type R is a fast car. Now just imagine dropping its engine into a lightweight machine resembling a cage on wheels.

Bosch and Daimler pick Nvidia AI chip for self-driving cars

Bosch and Daimler, two of Germany's biggest automotive firms, announced Wednesday that they have selected Nvidia's Drive Pegasus artificial intelligence computer chip and supporting software to power their future self-driving systems.

Adding oxygen and cobalt to the cathode prevents lithium from breaking chemical bonds Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Iron trifluoride could make better electric-car batteries

Researchers at the University of Maryland, in conjunction with Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a new battery cathode material that they say could triple the energy density of lithium-ion batteries.

Tesla inks deal to build second factory in Shanghai

A day after it announced price hikes for the Model S and Model X in China, in response to new tariffs on imported electric cars in the country, Tesla has finalized a deal to build a new factory in Shanghai, according to a Bloomberg News report.