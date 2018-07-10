BMW ramps up manufacturing in China with all-electric iX3 SUV

BMW iX3 Concept front 3/4
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
July 10, 2018

The North American market may still be one of the largest in the world, but there’s still one country that’s at the front and center of automakers’ attention: China. That’s why BMW announced Monday that it will engage in a joint manufacturing venture with the German and Chinese governments to build over half a million vehicles in China next year, and exclusive production rights for the BMW iX3 electric crossover SUV.

MORE: Trump escalates trade war talks, threatens 20 percent tariffs on imported cars

BMW Group—which is primarily comprised of the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands—and its partner in China, Brilliance Automotive Group Holdings, signed an extension to their agreement in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The extension guarantees production rights for 520,000 BMW Group vehicles at the Tiexi and Dadong facilities in 2019, which will also exclusively produce the BMW iX3 electric SUV from 2020 onwards.

BMW Concept iX3

BMW Concept iX3

Enlarge Photo

The Chinese market is clearly of great importance to the BMW Group among other automakers, as the company reportedly sold 560,000 vehicles there last year alone, making it the single largest market for the Bavarian conglomerate. BMW already operates a battery factory in China, so full-scale electric vehicle production is a logical next step.

With talks of global trade wars escalating, including President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariff on imported cars from China, it seems global automakers are not backing down, and will continue to expand in the world’s largest automotive market.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Outback, Legacy preview: crash-avoidance tech newly standard 2019 Subaru Outback, Legacy preview: crash-avoidance tech newly standard
2018 Nissan Leaf review update: all the daily driver you need 2018 Nissan Leaf review update: all the daily driver you need
Redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sees price hike to $61,695 Redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sees price hike to $61,695
2019 Subaru Impreza: the all-weather compact car gets safer 2019 Subaru Impreza: the all-weather compact car gets safer
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 