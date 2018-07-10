2019 Subaru Outback, Legacy preview: crash-avoidance tech newly standard

Advanced safety tech that can prevent a collision is now standard on the 2019 Subaru Outback crossover and its 2019 Subaru Legacy mid-size sedan sibling, the automaker said Monday.

Subaru previously offered its suite of crash-avoidance gear—automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and lane departure warnings—as an extra-cost option on most trim levels of its Outback and Legacy. Subaru brands that gear as EyeSight in its marketing material.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Subaru Ascent undercuts competition with $32,970 base price

The Outback and the Legacy are closely related, sharing a platform, engines, transmissions, standard all-wheel drive, and styling cues inside and out. The tall-wagon Outback significantly outsells the Legacy sedan.

Correspondingly, the 2019 Outback and 2019 Legacy cost more—but the added safety gear actually comes at a discount versus a similarly equipped 2018 model.

2019 Subaru Legacy Enlarge Photo

The base price for the entry-level 2019 Legacy 2.5i is now $23,430, a $350 increase over last year including a mandatory $885 destination charge. The least-expensive 2019 Outback 2.5i is priced at $27,320, a $510 hike compared to 2018. In addition to the safety gear, base trims also now include an extra USB charging port and a 5.0-inch LCD screen in their instrument clusters.

MORE: Destination and delivery charges explained

The step-up Legacy 2.5i Premium now costs $25,580, while the Outback 2.5i Premium is priced from $29,420. Though minor option package shuffling makes a direct price comparison impossible, a Legacy 2.5i Premium fitted with the newly standard safety gear cost $26,700 in 2018 and a similarly equipped 2018 Outback 2.5i Premium was priced at $30,905.

Options on both the Legacy and Outback Premium trim levels include a moonroof, blind-spot monitors, and reverse automatic braking. The Outback is also available with a power liftgate.

Next up, the 2019 Legacy 2.5i Sport costs $27,680 and adds 18-inch wheels and unique interior and exterior styling touches. A moonroof is newly optional on the Legacy Sport and it joins reverse automatic braking, navigation, and automatic high-beam headlights in a $2,145 option package.

To get leather seats, shoppers will need to step up to the $30,130 Legacy 2.5i Limited and the $33,820 Outback 2.5i Limited. Those models also let buyers swap the base, 170-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 for a 252-hp 3.6-liter flat-6 for $2,300 on the Legacy and $2,150 on the Outback. Optional equipment on both includes a package that groups navigation, a moonroof, adaptive LED headlights, and reverse automatic braking.

That's where the Legacy line tops out, but the more popular Outback offers a range-topping Touring trim with either engine that adds brown leather upholstery, special interior trim, a heated steering wheel, and navigation. The Touring comes as a single specification and is priced at $37,770 with the 4-cylinder and $39,970 with the flat-6.