2019 Subaru Impreza: the all-weather compact car gets safer

The 2019 Subaru Impreza makes collision-avoidance technology easier than ever to equip.

That's because Subaru said Friday that its EyeSight system—which features automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and active lane control—is now standard on range-topping 2019 Impreza Limiteds and newly optional on the 2019 Impreza base trim level. Previously, the system was optional on all Imprezas with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) except the base model.

For 2019, the least costly Impreza sedan with EyeSight is the $21,325 base with the $845 EyeSight option—about $2,200 less than last year.

That price includes a mandatory $885 destination charge. All variants of the Impreza line are also available as hatchbacks for $500 more.

With EyeSight, last year's Impreza qualified as a Top Safety Pick, according to the IIHS.

2019 Subaru Impreza Enlarge Photo

Other changes to the all-wheel-drive compact sedan and hatchback lineup are less significant for the new year.

The 2019 Impreza Premium trim level now starts at $22,480, a $300 increase over last year thanks to a new alloy wheel design, two additional USB ports, and an upgraded 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment that now includes HD radio, a CD player, and cellphone-based apps such as navigation, iHeart Radio, and a bird-watching app (yes, really). Two option packages bundle EyeSight and blind-spot monitors with or without a sunroof.

Next up, the 2019 Impreza Sport adds a short-throw shift lever for manual transmission models and now lists from $23,080, a $100 bump.

Topping the lineup is the 2019 Impreza Limited with its newly standard safety gear. Its base price climbs accordingly to $25,880, up from $25,055. With the optional sunroof, blind-spot monitors, navigation system, and Harman Kardon-branded audio, a loaded Impreza Limited hatchback costs $29,130.