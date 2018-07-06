Ford EcoSport crash-test scare, Nissan GT-R Track Edition driven, EPA shakeup: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV scores concerning three-star government rollover rating

A version of the pint-size 2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV earned four stars overall in the federal government's barrage of crash tests, including an unusual three-star rating for its resistance to rollover.

Volvo launches car-share to take on with BMW, Mercedes-Benz

When it comes to cars, the letter M might stir up images of high-performance BMWs, but Volvo wants drivers to associate it with another word: Mobility. The Swedish carmaker said Wednesday that it will launch a new app-based car-sharing service in its home country and the U.S. next year.

2018 Hyundai Accent, 2018 Kia Rio pass stringent IIHS crash test

The redesigned 2018 Hyundai Accent and 2018 Kia Rio subcompact cars scored a key win in the IIHS' challenging small-overlap frontal crash test, garnering a "Good" rating for the driver side and an “Acceptable” rating for the passenger side, the insurance industry-funded organization said Tuesday.

2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition, Gingerman Raceway, May 2018

2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition first drive review: tracking Godzilla

Like a pilot preparing for takeoff, I flick a few switches before heading out. I reach down to the base of the center stack and push up on the transmission, damper, and stability control switches to set them to Race mode. It’s time to see what Godzilla can do on the 11-turn, 2.14-mile Gingerman Raceway road course in western Michigan.

Here's the new Toyota Supra heading to NASCAR next year

A week before our peek at the new Toyota Supra all the way in the U.K., race fans in America got their first look at the Toyota Supra heading to NASCAR.

Waze's incident reporting now available on Google Maps

One of Waze's best features has arrived on Google Maps: incident reporting. The function allows for drivers to notify others of incidents—like roadwork, crashes, traffic jams, police cars, and more—during their travels.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt [photo from 2014]

Wheeler replaces Pruitt as EPA chief, climate denial, fossil fuel support continue apace

Following an 18-month tenure filled with a cascade of scandals, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday.

Tesla Model 3 production target reached but did automaker cut corners?

Tesla pulled out all the stops to get 5,000 Model 3s built by July 1 including pulling workers from other assembly lines, halting Model S and X production to paint nothing but Model 3's, but also critically eliminating an industry standard brake test designed to ensure quality, according to a Reuters report.

Oil companies fight back for charging dollars

As electric cars begin eating into profit growth at oil companies, the war for electric-car drivers' pocketbooks has begun.