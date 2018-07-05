2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV scores concerning three-star government rollover rating

A version of the pint-size 2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV earned four stars overall in the federal government's barrage of crash tests, including an unusual three-star rating for its resistance to rollover.

The NHTSA said Thursday that the front-wheel-drive 2018 EcoSport scored three out of five stars in the rollover category, while the slightly heavier all-wheel-drive version earned a more commendable four stars.

Both versions of the EcoSport scored four stars overall, including a four-star frontal crash-test rating and a five-star side-impact rating. The EcoSport may be a new nameplate for the U.S., but a version of it has been sold in numerous emerging markets since 2013.

The NHTSA doesn't dole out many three-star ratings for the rollover test, which it simulates via calculations that take into account the vehicle's center of gravity rather than an actual instrumented test. A four-star rollover score is typical for crossover SUVs, although some larger, truck-based models earn three stars. The EcoSport is the only subcompact crossover SUV to earn just three stars in the government's calculations.

The EcoSport's scores are lower than its chief competitors. The 2018 Chevrolet Trax, 2018 Mazda CX-3, 2018 Toyota C-HR, and 2018 Honda HR-V all scored five stars overall and four stars in the rollover test.