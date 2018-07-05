2019 BMW X5 price, Land Rover Defender SVX, Electric SUVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

Redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sees price hike to $61,695

The 2019 BMW X5 sports a new look, more power, and a new price: $61,695, including a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Gas prices surge for July 4 holiday, here's how to pay less at the pump

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. during the July 4 holiday week will be $2.86, according to AAA. That's the highest it's been in four years during the Independence Day holiday, which will mean more pain at the pump for roughly 40 million Americans traveling this week.

2018 Nissan Leaf review update: all the daily driver you need

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-produced electric car in the world, and it will forever hold that title. But times change, and being first in the electric-car race no longer seems to matter. Like personal electronics, electric cars evolve rapidly and render their predecessors outdated with a quickness.

2014 LAND ROVER DEFENDER SVX 'SPECTRE' 4X4 UTILITY Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Land Rover Defender SVX from "Spectre" to be auctioned at Goodwood

In 2015's motion picture "Spectre," James Bond and the baddies got to play with a bunch of seriously cool machines. Aston Martin created an entirely new car, the DB10, for James while Mr. Hinx piloted the impossibly gorgeous Jaguar CX-75. One of our favorite rides, however, was the customized Land Rover Defender 110 crew cab SVX. Just ten examples were built for the film, and one is headed to auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Could this 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti become the most valuable car ever offered at auction?

The Ferrari GTO stands as one of the most beautiful and exclusive cars of all time, and it boasts a racing record to back up its unparalleled collectibility. For one lucky car collector, the RM Sotheby's Monterey auction will offer the chance to own one—provided the purse strings can handle the price. That price could be the highest ever for an auction car.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro could challenge Porsche's new Nürburgring record, Red Bull F1 boss says

Porsche just smashed the Nürburgring Nordschiefe track record with its 919 Evo, setting a ridiculous time of 5:19:55. The lightning-fast run sliced a whopping 51 seconds off the 35-year-old record. Now, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner thinks the upcoming Valkyrie AMR Pro could challenge that record.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 is the year of the electric SUV

In car terms, we're already getting rolling on model year 2019, and it's shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV.

Electra Meccanica teases new-old eRoadster

Building a new car, especially one with four wheels intended to be sold in developed markets, is show-stoppingly expensive.

Tesla chief engineer Doug Field won't be back

Tesla's chief engineer for vehicle production won't return from a leave of absence, the company announced on Monday.