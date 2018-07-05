Redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sees price hike to $61,695

2019 BMW X5
July 5, 2018

The 2019 BMW X5 sports a new look, more power, and a new price: $61,695, including a mandatory $995 destination charge.

That's a hefty bump from the 2018 model, which started from $60,495 with all-wheel drive, the automaker said Tuesday. That $1,200 cost increase for the base X5 xDrive40i is justified in part by a healthy 35-horsepower bump from its standard 3.0-liter inline-6, which now boasts 335 hp. If you're mathing, that works out to around $34 per horsepower.

MORE: 2019 BMW X5 first look: going boldly down the same road

For now, there's no rear-wheel-drive version of the 2019 X5. The 2018 version was available in an sDrive35i variant that was priced at $58,195.

If 335 hp isn't enough, the X5 xDrive50i subs in a turbocharged V-8 rated at 456 hp for $76,745.

DON'T MISS: BMW's new subscription program will let drivers swap between vehicles for flat monthly fee

Helping justify the new price hike are standard goodies such as LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, a power tailgate, and a pair of 12.3-inch displays that handle infotainment and instrument cluster duties. Additionally, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking is newly standard.

BMW hasn't detailed pricing for optional features on the 2019 X5 lineup, but the automaker has mentioned two option packages—the Dynamic Handling Package and the Off-Road Package—will be available for an extra cost. They both include an electronically controlled rear differential lock to improve handling on pavement and traction when the road ends.


