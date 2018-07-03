2018 Tacoma revisited, save more at the pump for July 4, 2018 Kona crashed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Toyota Tacoma review update: the right place at the right time

The Toyota Tacoma is a long-running, bestselling mid-size pickup thanks to its small(er) size and willing attitude. Now flush with competitors, we spent a week with the 2018 Tacoma to see if it still holds up among mid-size pickups.

Gas prices surge for July 4 holiday, here's how to pay less at the pump

This week, about 40 million Americans will hit the road for the Independence Day holiday. Almost as many will pay more per gallon of gasoline than they did last year, so how can you save at the pump? Hint: It starts with a softer right foot.

2018 Hyundai Kona earns top marks for crash safety, headlights rate "Poor"

The IIHS made a date with Hyundai's newest crossover and a wall. The 2018 Kona earned top marks for crashworthiness, including a "Good" rating for small-overlap crash protection, and it earned a "Superior" rating for avoiding crashes. What about the headlights? Well...

Apple Maps app - image courtesy of Apple Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Audi has figured out how to spray two paint colors at once

Saving time and money is always in fashion. Audi says they know how to paint two colors at the same time without bleeding into each other, so it's way better than our failed attempts at Bob Ross knockoffs.

Apple completely rebuilding its Maps application

Calling all cartography majors: today is your day. Apple announced that it would rebuild its Maps app with data collected from vans equipped with sensors, users' phones, and other information for more accurate maps and navigation information. Hand-drawn maps of the Oregon coastline and Portland neighborhoods sold in gift shops will also be considered.

Next BMW M3 to weigh less than current M3 CS model

Relatively speaking, of course. A diet of carbon fiber, advanced construction techniques, and no all-wheel-drive system could mean that the 2020 M3 could ring the bell at less than 3,494 pounds when it arrives.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 is the year of the electric SUV

Chinese calendars will need to be adjusted. Next year was supposed to be the year of the pig, but instead a slew of electric SUVs are on their way to finally deliver what drivers have asked for: efficient crossovers.

Congressional Democrats file bills to extend federal electric-car tax credits

Federal tax credits for plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles from General Motors and Tesla may begin winding down soon if tax breaks aren't extended. Congressional Democrats want to keep the credits going and this week filed bills to extend the credits for up to 10 years.

Tesla Model 3: 456 sales in May Canadian debut

The Tesla Model 3 got off to a roaring start in Canada, bolstered by the threat of dwindling incentives, U.S. tax-credit uncertainty, and increased production.