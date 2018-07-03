2018 Hyundai Kona earns top marks for crash safety, headlights rate "Poor"

Internet Brands Internet Brands 3rd Party
July 3, 2018

Add the 2018 Hyundai Kona to the growing list of SUVs and trucks looking for better light.

According to the IIHS ratings released Monday, Hyundai’s new funky-looking, city-friendly crossover scored well in all of its crash tests, but received a knock for poor headlights, causing it to miss out on a “Top Safety Pick” or Top Safety Pick +” award.

The results of the test were largely positive, though, as the diminutive Hyundai scored “Good” ratings in the difficult driver-side small overlap test, as well as moderate overlap, side, roof strength, and head restraints. It’s yet to be evaluated for passenger-side small overlap protection, but the results are promising for crashworthiness.

IIHS officials also liked the Kona’s optional active safety features, including front crash prevention technology that earns a "Superior" rating for avoiding crashes from 12 to 25 mph. The headlights, however, were criticized for their inadequate visibility from the base halogen lights, while optional LEDs produce excessive glare for oncoming cars.

That active safety gear the IIHS liked so much is optional on the SEL trim for $1,500 and standard on the Ultimate trim, but not available on the base Kona. At just $20,450 to start, we’re a fan of the Kona for the value alone, as you can see in our video road test, though the best version of Hyundai’s funky little crossover is the one that comes with a big battery and a plug.

—By Brian Leon, For Internet Brands Automotive

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup costs $31,290 to start, possibilities may be endless 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup costs $31,290 to start, possibilities may be endless
2019 Ram 1500 review update: the new leader of the pack 2019 Ram 1500 review update: the new leader of the pack
2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob 2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob
2018 Toyota Tacoma review update: the right place at the right time 2018 Toyota Tacoma review update: the right place at the right time
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 