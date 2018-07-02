Reach out and touch frustration, 2019 Dodge Challenger pricing, 2019 Ram 1500 review update: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ram 1500 review update: the new leader of the pack

The pickup arms race is stockpiling comfort features. Luxury trim levels for trucks now rival luxury cars. We take a look at our initial rating for the 2019 Ram 1500 and report back on what it's like to live with Ram's full-size hauler for a week.

AAA study finds automaker infotainment more distracting than Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

A new study by the AAA Foundation found that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were less distracting to drivers than the automakers' native infotainment systems. Common tasks such as making a call, sending a text message, and navigation destination inputs were far easier when handled by the phone's operating system. Now how about we make that all standard, huh?

Lexus recalls 115,000 cars for potential fuel leak

Lexus last week announced it would recall more than 115,000 cars for a potential fuel leak in some versions of its IS and GS sedans. If the recall sounds familiar, it should: Toyota announced a similar recall for Camry models in February that were powered by a similar engine.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Watch how quickly a Ford GT gets to 180 mph

Spoiler alert: it doesn't take long.

2019 Dodge Challenger pricing revealed, Redeye starts at $71,350

The only thing that the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs through faster than gas and tires is your wallet. Dodge announced pricing for the 2019 Challenger lineup on Sunday, with the Redeye starting north of $70,000.

Ferrari Classiche calls out the fakes and forgeries

Is it real, or is it Maranello? Ferrari Classiche is looking to stem the tide of fugazi Ferraris out there by providing authentication services for models older than 20 years. And no, don't bring your Fiero 308 kit car.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 production reaches 5,000 cars in last week of June

Tesla hit its self-imposed deadline of 5,000 Model 3 sedans built in one week, kind of. The automaker reportedly needed seven days, a couple of extra hours, and a tent in the parking lot to make good on the promise.

PG&E, Tesla team up to boost battery backups for power grid

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is asking use Tesla Powerwall batteries to help offset surges in power needs for California residents. It's part of a larger energy storage plan to help relieve strain on the grid because holy cats is it hot outside.

MG develops new roadster with electric power

The British carbuilder is reportedly planning to build a small roadster to compete with the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The twist: The MG roadster would be powered by electrons. Stop us if you've heard the one about electrics and British cars.