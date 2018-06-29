Lexus recalls 115,000 cars for potential fuel leak

2010 Lexus IS C F Sport accessories
June 29, 2018

Owners of certain Lexus models should be on the lookout for a recall notice in early August.

This week, Toyota Motor North America announced it would recall certain Lexus models including 2006-2013 Lexus IS 350 sedans, 2010-2014 Lexus IS 350C convertibles, 2007-2011 Lexus GS 350 mid-size sedans, and GS 450h vehicles.

Altogether,115,000 vehicles are subject to the recall in the U.S.

All of the involved vehicles are equipped with a particular 3.5-liter V-6 engine. According to Lexus, the diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers in that engine may harden over time and crack, causing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a vehicle fire.

The recall is separate, but similar, to a recall announced earlier this year that affected the 2018 Toyota Camry—which also uses a similar 3.5-liter V-6—for a fuel leak.

Lexus dealers will replace the fuel delivery pipe with a new one containing improved pulsation dampers for free. The safety recall notices can be presented at any Lexus dealer.

For the most up-to-date safety recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and enter the Vehicle Identification Number.

Safety recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.

