2019 Dodge Challenger, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC, Porsche 'Ring record: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger revealed: more muscle, hotter Hellcats

The 2019 Dodge Challenger and 2019 Dodge Charger made their debuts Thursday, shredding tires and shooting bottle rockets along as America's favorite two- and four-door accessories to sleeveless T-shirts.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and 63 S Coupe review update: fire-breathing, high-riding hatchbacks

Crossover SUVs are the new black, and the luxury segment has hopped onto the bandwagon like fruit flies to a watermelon. Mercedes-AMG's latest salvo in this craze? The 2018 GLC63 and 63 S coupe.

2018 Nissan Kicks vs. 2018 Kia Soul: Compare Cars

Just because that shiny subcompact crossover sitting in the showroom costs about half the average new car price doesn’t mean it has to be devoid of personality. Enter the 2018 Nissan Kicks and the 2018 Kia Soul, two takes on small cars with style and personality.

Porsche 919 Evo at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Porsche 919 Evo obliterates Nürburgring record with 5:19 run

It's official. Porsche's 919 Evo with Timo Bernhard behind the wheel clocked an unbelievable 5:19.55 lap time at the Nürburgring on Friday, completely destroying the previous all-time record of 6:11.13 set by Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 C back in 1983.

Waymo needs “large number” of cars for European self-driving fleet

Waymo CEO John Krafcik has revealed that the mobility company will need to add a “large number” of additional cars to its growing fleet of self-driving cars as it prepares to enter Europe.

Nissan and Italdesign show one-off GT-R with 710 horsepower

The GT-R and Italdesign both celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, so Nissan and the Italian design house decided to collaborate on a very special project. The result is the striking GT-R50 by Italdesign, a one-off build to celebrate all things GT-R as well as show off the talents of Italdesign's crew.

2019 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:



2019 Chevy Volt gets faster charging, stronger regen, more luxury features

Updates to the 2019 Chevrolet Volt will help experienced electric-car drivers maximize their electric driving and minimize the times the gas engine needs to run. The biggest improvement is a new 7.2-kw on-board charger that can effectively cut charge times in half.

Faraday Future gets a $2 billion lifeline to build expensive crossover

Faraday Future, the fledgling Tesla competitor working to build a $300,000 electric SUV, has been thrown a financial lifeline. Evergrande Health, a division of a large Hong Kong conglomerate, has committed to invest $2 billion to keep alive the all-electric luxury SUV project.

Tesla Model 3 orders open to all US, Canada buyers

Tesla Model 3 reservation holders who have been patiently waiting for their turn to order their cars just got a chance to move up in line. The company invited all reservation holders in the United States and Canada to place their orders.