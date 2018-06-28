2019 Lincoln Nautilus, 2019 Volvo XC60, 2019 McLaren 600LT: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lincoln Nautilus starts at $41,335, online configurator now live

What’s in a name? Apparently a lot, according to Lincoln. Gone is the anonymous and dated MKX moniker, and here to stay is the more evocative, aquatic-themed 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

2019 Volvo XC60 adds less expensive FWD model that costs $40,000

The World Car of the Year and our Best Crossover To Buy 2018 just got a little better looking…or at least the price did anyway. The 2019 Volvo XC60 crossover SUV will get a new base trim that starts under $40,000 before destination.

Alfa Romeo announces 2019 plans: 4C Coupe gone, hello RWD Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is dead, long live the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Recently rejuvenated Italian luxury brand Alfa Romeo has announced some changes to its 2019 lineup of cars and SUVs, including package and pricing changes for the Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan, as well as a simplification of the 4C sports car.

2019 McLaren 600LT Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 McLaren 600LT makes debut

McLaren on Thursday unveiled a new member of its Sports Series. Called the 600LT, the car is a new hardcore variant plugging the gap between the 570S and the 720S from the Super Series.

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets revised look, Demon tech

The Dodge Charger and its Challenger sibling soldier on for the 2019 model year with yet a new round of updates. For the Charger, Dodge has very much focused on the SRT Hellcat flagship.

2020 BMW 7-Series spy shots

The current BMW 7-Series is one of the most dynamic and technologically advanced offerings in its class, but its predictable styling and drab interior leave a lot to be desired. This is a six-figure car once you add a few options, yet to the average onlooker it’s hard to distinguish from the lesser 5-Series.

2016 Fiat 500e Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

New government in Italy plans 1 million electric cars by 2022, could cost $10B

Italy has been an electric-car backwater in Europe, but a new populist government has dramatic plans to change that.

ChargePoint invests in commercial charging for buses, delivery vans, taxis

After opposing the settlement over diesel emissions cheating that led VW to spend $2 billion building out a nationwide network of fast chargers, and suing one of Electrify America's suppliers for patent infringement, ChargePoint, the last of the original charging-network providers for electric cars, is moving to focus on commercial charging applications.

Not exactly top fuel: electric cars come to top-level drag racing

Electric cars have started to dominate racing series from the Pikes Peak hill climb to formula cars to Saturday night grudge matches between Tesla and Dodge Challenger owners at rented local drag-strips.

