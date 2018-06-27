Alfa Romeo announces 2019 plans: 4C Coupe gone, hello RWD Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is dead, long live the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.

Recently rejuvenated Italian luxury brand Alfa Romeo has announced some changes to its 2019 lineup of cars and SUVs, including package and pricing changes for the Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan, as well as a simplification of the 4C sports car.

The Stelvio crossover SUV will now be available in rear-wheel drive configuration for base models, available on the base and Sport trims (not Ti or Ti Sport), bringing the Stelvio’s 2019 base price to $40,195, plus a $1,245 destination charge. With all-wheel drive equipped, tack on another $2,000 to the purchase price. All Stelvios also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard now, warranting a $200 price increase over last year, which directly offsets the cost of what was only an option before.

For the Giulia sedan, the base price is unchanged at $38,195, not including the destination charge mentioned earlier. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come with all Giulias, and an available Ti Sport Carbon package adds some sporty flair with carbon fiber previously only found on the high performance Quadrifoglio model.

Finally, the 4C coupe is no more, but Alfa’s diminutive sports car lives on in roofless Spider form, and last year’s track package has been broken up into a la carte options. The 4C Spider starts at around $67,000 before destination charge, which is a hefty increase over the $55,900 base price for a coupe last year.

With a bit of shuffling and the death of the 4C coupe, Alfa has made things a bit simpler for their dealers and buyers alike, not to mention a bit more affordable for those who don’t require all-wheel drive.

—Brian Leon, For Internet Brands Automotive