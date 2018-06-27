2019 Lincoln Nautilus starts at $41,335, online configurator now live

2019 Lincoln Nautilus
June 27, 2018

What’s in a name? Apparently a lot, according to Lincoln. Gone is the anonymous and dated MKX moniker, and here to stay is the more evocative, aquatic-themed 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

Lincoln announced this week that the new Nautilus would cost $41,335 to start, including a mandatory $995 destination charge, when it goes on sale this summer. That's roughly $1,300 more than the entry price for the outgoing MKX.

DON'T MISS: Read our 2019 Lincoln Nautilus preview

Interested buyers can now configure their own Nautilus on Lincoln’s website, choosing from one of four trim levels, from the base Nautilus to the fully loaded Black Label version, with unique color and interior packages and a slew of additional options. The Black Label starts at a lofty $57,890, however, including the aforementioned destination charge.

Other than the name change, the Nautilus gets the new Lincoln front end with a bigger chrome grille and LED headlights, and some minor changes inside, such as available 22-way adjustable seats and an upgraded 19-speaker stereo, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The base engine choice becomes a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, while the optional twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 makes 335 hp and 380 lb.-ft.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available with the turbo-4, and standard on all V-6 models.

—Brian Leon, For Internet Brands Automotive

